Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.18.
About Adventus Mining
