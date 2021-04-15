Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property located in Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Adventus Zinc Corporation and changed its name to Adventus Mining Corporation in June 2019.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.