Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 17,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 651,905 shares.The stock last traded at $12.77 and had previously closed at $12.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82.

In related news, insider Jill L. Griffin bought 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $49,892.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 129,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,642.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier bought 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $301,657.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 98,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,544 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

