Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAV. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 target price on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.86.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$601.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.21.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

