Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Down 99.7% in March

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the March 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVIFY traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. Advanced Info Service Public has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

