adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 351.4% in March

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 351.4% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $166.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.86. adidas has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $185.00.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
