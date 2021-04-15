adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 351.4% in March

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 351.4% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $166.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.86. adidas has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $185.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in adidas by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in adidas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in adidas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

