Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. Accolade has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $783,944.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Accolade during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Accolade by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $146,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

