Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 365.5% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ACCA opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Acacia Diversified has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

Acacia Diversified Company Profile

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade hemp oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. The company is also involved in the research and development of botanicals endocannabinoid nutraceuticals product line; and retail and wholesale distribution of medicinal hemp products and dietary supplements.

