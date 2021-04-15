ABN AMRO Bank’s (AAVMY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered ABN AMRO Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AAVMY opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $12.92.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

