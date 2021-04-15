ABN AMRO Bank’s (AAVMY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021 // Comments off

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered ABN AMRO Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AAVMY opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $12.92.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.