Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:AWP opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $6.21.
About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund
Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.