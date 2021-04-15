ABB’s (ABB) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABB. Nordea Equity Research downgraded ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE ABB opened at $31.59 on Monday. ABB has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,615,000 after purchasing an additional 678,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ABB by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 211,804 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $4,418,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at $3,684,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $2,798,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

