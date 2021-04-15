Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $121.50 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

