AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.44.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.473 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is 78.61%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

