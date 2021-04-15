A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMRK. Roth Capital increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $946,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

