9,615 Shares in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Acquired by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSTH opened at $24.67 on Thursday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

