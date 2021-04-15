$81.11 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post sales of $81.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.89 million to $84.45 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $94.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $373.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $382.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $430.70 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $441.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

Shares of CHUY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.90. 5,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $905.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.41 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saed Mohseni sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $312,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,012.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,936 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

