$77.28 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce sales of $77.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.00 million and the highest is $77.83 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $65.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $404.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.60 million to $410.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $455.56 million, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $472.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 515 shares of company stock worth $4,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,591,000 after purchasing an additional 621,440 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,268,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 189,240 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 921,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,913. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $480.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

