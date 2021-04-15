670 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,942,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $329.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.27. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 805,247 shares of company stock worth $251,023,031 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

