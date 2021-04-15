$640.44 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post $640.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $644.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $629.84 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $523.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $359.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total transaction of $3,140,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $26,648,335 over the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $311.47. 1,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.67.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

