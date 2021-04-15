$504.16 Million in Sales Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report $504.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $494.54 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $553.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAIN. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 518,713 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,005,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. 833,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,247. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.23 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

