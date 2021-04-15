$5.08 Million in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will announce sales of $5.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.53 million and the highest is $5.70 million. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $1.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $49.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $110.69 million, with estimates ranging from $108.18 million to $115.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VYNE shares. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $289.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,219,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

