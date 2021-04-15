$480,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce sales of $480,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $530,000.00. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $900,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $5.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $12.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta bought 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $40,990.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.