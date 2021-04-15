464,535 Shares in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 464,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.07% of MultiPlan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:MPLN opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38. MultiPlan Co. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

