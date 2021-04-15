45,000 Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,850,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,974,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,782,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,800,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

