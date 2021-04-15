4,116 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Acquired by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 40,583 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 40,562 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000.

NYSEARCA:XSVM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.55. 206,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $53.12.

