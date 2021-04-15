4,059 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,953,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $577,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,766 shares of company stock worth $19,653,883. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SMAR opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SMAR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

