$4.49 EPS Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to post earnings of $4.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.94 to $5.14. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 170.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $18.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.43 to $19.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $19.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.39. The company had a trading volume of 78,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.39 and a 200-day moving average of $136.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $175.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.