3,831 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 14,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.46. 20,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,945,401. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

