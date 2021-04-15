3,528 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hologic by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hologic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,280,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.87.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

