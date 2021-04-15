3,277 Shares in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Bought by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Separately, Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock opened at $128.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.16. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $136.25.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

