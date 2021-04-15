3,250 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Bought by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,684.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.10. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

