31,551 Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,973.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is 13,800.00%.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

