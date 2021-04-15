$3.70 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report $3.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $36.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.76 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of XENE stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 458,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,283. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.18 million, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

