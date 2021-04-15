2,907 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

