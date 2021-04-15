24,100 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,109,000 after purchasing an additional 371,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,133,000 after purchasing an additional 159,192 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average is $73.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

