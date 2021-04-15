$236.43 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce $236.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.40 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $221.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $978.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $968.07 million to $997.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $67.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

