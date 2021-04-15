2,282 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

