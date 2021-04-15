$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post sales of $2.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.68 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $11.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $2,001,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $10,274,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $101.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,251. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

