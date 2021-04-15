$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $12.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $13.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $17.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after buying an additional 595,823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 265,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

PXD traded up $7.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,410. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

