$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce $2.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $10.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $12.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.94. The company had a trading volume of 905,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $89.66 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.86 and its 200-day moving average is $151.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

