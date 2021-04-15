$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $8.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Ryder System stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,287. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

