19,450 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,134,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,119,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

