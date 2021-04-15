1,933 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Purchased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $217.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.33 and a 200-day moving average of $201.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $258.32.
Several research firms have issued reports on CHDN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.
Churchill Downs Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
