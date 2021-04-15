1,933 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Purchased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $217.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.33 and a 200-day moving average of $201.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHDN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

