1,696,721 Shares in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,696,721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in 8X8 by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $58,040.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,400.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $29,230.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,812 shares of company stock worth $657,749. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.