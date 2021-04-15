14,921 Shares in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMST opened at $11.36 on Thursday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $518.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMST shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

