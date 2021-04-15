1,401 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Purchased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,525,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after buying an additional 104,440 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,495,000 after buying an additional 90,937 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after buying an additional 60,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

NYSE:CRL opened at $309.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $313.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.98.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,518 shares of company stock worth $30,292,255. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

