12,500 Shares in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

Shares of VIXY stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $39.54.

