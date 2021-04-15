1,182 Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after buying an additional 181,751 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Abiomed by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,159,000 after purchasing an additional 96,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Abiomed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Abiomed by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,721,000 after purchasing an additional 67,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABMD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $330.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.65. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.67 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

