11,400 Shares in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Ameresco by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Ameresco by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameresco alerts:

NYSE:AMRC opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 18,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $1,077,121.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,920,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,589,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 715,670 shares of company stock worth $33,493,886 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.