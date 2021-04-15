111 (NASDAQ:YI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI) in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.36% from the company’s previous close.

YI stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,330. The stock has a market cap of $973.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. 111 has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 111 by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 111 by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 111 by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 116,842 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in 111 by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in 111 by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

