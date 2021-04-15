10,169 Shares in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,703,000 after buying an additional 310,108 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,381,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,985,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 432,188 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 107,763 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 114,924 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

RBBN opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.82 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.